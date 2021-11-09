Arrest after pedestrian, 76, killed in Southsea crash
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian died in a crash with a motorcycle.
The man, 76, was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by the black Honda motorcycle in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, Hampshire, at 14:12 GMT on Monday.
Hampshire police said the arrested man, aged 20 and from Portsmouth, has been released pending further inquiries.
The force has appealed for witnesses.
Sgt Jonathan Bates said: "The seafront was busy yesterday afternoon and we would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or the moments leading up to it.
"We'd also like to hear from any drivers who have dashcam footage of the collision."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.