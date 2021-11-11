Cyclist dies in lorry crash near Southampton container terminal
A man has been arrested after a cyclist died in a collision with a lorry near a shipping container terminal.
Police said the crash happened in Western Avenue, Southampton, shortly after 06:00 GMT.
The cyclist, a man in his 50s, died at the scene. A 28-year-old man from Dudley has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The road, which leads to the Dock Gate 20 terminal, has been closed to traffic.
Dock Gate 20 currently closed due to an incident. Please use Dock Gate 10 until further notice.— Southampton Travel (@scchighways) November 11, 2021
Port operator DP World said its landside operations have been suspended and were not expected to resume until the end of Thursday.
Hampshire Constabulary said the man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Officers have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
