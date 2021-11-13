Hampshire's Watercress Line steam railway lit up in festive lights
- Published
A classic steam railway, which includes a bridge that was used in the Harry Potter movies, has been lit up with thousands of lights.
The Steam Illuminations event is taking place on the Watercress Line between Alton to Alresford in Hampshire.
It features the famous Handyside Bridge, which appeared in the movie adaptations of JK Rowling's books.
Originally a footbridge at London's King Cross railway station, it was donated to the Watercress Line in 2013.
General manager Simon Baggott said: "The fantastic Steam Illuminations has proved more popular than ever this year, it promises to be a wonderful highlight of the festive season."
The charity previously said it lost about £1m in revenue last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year's Steam Illuminations event opens to the public from 26 November to 8 January.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.