Child sex offender jailed after sentence increased over historical abuse
- Published
A man who admitted historical child sex offences has had his sentence increased after the government argued it was too lenient.
The 48-year-old had been given community orders by a judge at Portsmouth Crown Court in August, after admitting indecent assault on a girl.
But Solicitor General Alex Chalk had argued the original sentence was unduly lenient.
Three appeal judges have now imposed a 32-month jail term.
The judges handed down a written ruling on Friday after considering evidence at a Court of Appeal hearing in London last month.
The court heard the man also admitted making an indecent photograph of a child about 25 years ago.
In 2020, the victim came forward and reported what had happened.
Lady Justice Thirlwall, who led the appeal panel, said the man, who has cerebral palsy, would have had "little understanding" of the harm he was causing, due to his difficulties.
She said the sentencing exercise was difficult but agreed the original sentence was unduly lenient.
