Winchester crash: Tributes paid to Jonathan Gates
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist who died in a crash with a car.
Jonathan Gates, 54, from Kings Worthy, Hampshire, was riding a Ducati motorcycle when he died in the collision with a Citreon in Morestead Road, Winchester on 9 October.
His family said Mr Gates would be "forever loved" and that he died "doing what he loved to do, riding bikes".
Hampshire Constabulary is continuing to investigate the collision.
In a statement, Mr Gates' family described him as "a loving husband, a father, stepfather and grandad to two beautiful girls".
"He will be forever loved and forever missed," the family said.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.