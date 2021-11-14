BBC News

Woman dies in two-car crash in Bentworth

The collision happened on the A339 at Bentworth, near Alton, Hampshire

A 54-year-old woman has died in a two-car crash.

The woman was driving a Volkswagen Golf when it collided with a Renault Scenic on the A339 at Bentworth, near Alton, Hampshire, at 16:34 GMT on Saturday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Hampshire Constabulary said. The Renault driver, a man in his 40s, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

The force is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

