BBC News

Road disruption after lorry hits bridge on A31 in Ringwood

Published
Image caption,
No injuries have been reported to police after the collision

The A31 in Ringwood has been partly closed after a lorry struck a bridge.

Police said it will need "extensive recovery" after it crashed on the western route near the A338 junction at about 14:00 GMT.

No injuries have been reported to police and one lane remains open on Wednesday.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said motorists should avoid travelling on the road.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.