Road disruption after lorry hits bridge on A31 in Ringwood
- Published
The A31 in Ringwood has been partly closed after a lorry struck a bridge.
Police said it will need "extensive recovery" after it crashed on the western route near the A338 junction at about 14:00 GMT.
No injuries have been reported to police and one lane remains open on Wednesday.
Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said motorists should avoid travelling on the road.
