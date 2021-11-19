Dental problems in Hampshire 'simply cannot go on', MPs say
- Published
A shortage of dental treatment in Portsmouth and Gosport "simply cannot go on" and is affecting GPs and school attendances, MPs have said.
Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said she was "pushing" for improvements after constituents complained about not being able to sign up to dentists.
The NHS said it was "working to identify the areas of greatest need".
One patient told the BBC she paid £1,500 for private care after she could not find an NHS dentist in three weeks.
Dr Shakardokht Jafari contacted dental surgeries in Portsmouth, Fareham and Havant in June about her toothache. She was told they were not accepting new NHS patients.
She said: "It's a big problem. I have quite a few friends now that have dental problems and cannot find a dentist for them or their children.
"One of them was saying 'I'm trying to pull my teeth out myself because I couldn't get hold of a dentist'."
In October, the British Dental Association said NHS dentistry was in a "precarious state".
Phil Gowers, the chairman of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Dental Committee, said: "Hampshire traditionally is a bit lower than other areas of the country [in regards to funding] and Portsmouth is on the lower end of Hampshire."
He said morale was "really very low" with 47% of dental teams looking for alternative careers.
'No incentive'
Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt said constituents with dental problems had sought help from GPs, and that it was affecting school attendances.
Her Gosport counterpart Ms Dinenage said: "Local MPs will be pushing for some rapid suggestions out of this because we simply cannot go on as we are."
She added: "Dentists are saying they're only funded to operate at 65% of capacity so there's no incentive for them to do better."
An NHS South East spokesperson said it would "set out plans in due course" to increase dental provision within Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
"Dentists have continued treating people who required urgent treatment throughout the pandemic and anybody who is in need of urgent dental treatment should come forward," they added.
