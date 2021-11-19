Family pay tribute to grandfather killed in Southsea crash
- Published
The family of a man who died after being knocked down by a motorbike have thanked those who tried to save him.
Pedestrian, Kenneth Cullen, 76, from Midhurst, West Sussex, was struck on Clarence Parade, Southsea on 8 November. He died at the scene.
In a tribute, his family said he would be "sorely missed".
A 20-year-old man from Portsmouth, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released while enquiries continue.
Paying tribute to Mr Cullen, his family said: "Ken was taken from us suddenly and will be sorely missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and his many friends across the world.
"We would also like to give our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who helped at the scene, who tried to resuscitate him and who cared for his wife at the scene in a desperately difficult time."
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
