AFC Bournemouth player named the world's best beach footballer
- Published
An international beach footballer from Hampshire has been named the world's best.
Molly Clark, 30, who plays for AFC Bournemouth, was given the award at a ceremony in Dubai - then flew back to the UK and played a match the next day.
Previously a runner-up in the Beach Soccer Worldwide prize in 2018, she has represented Great Britain and England.
"When I heard my name being called out, I kind of had to pinch myself. I was shaking like a leaf," she said.
The AFC Bournemouth player had been named on a shortlist of 30 of the world's best women beach footballers.
"I just love the game. Whether it's on sand or grass, I want to be part of it," she said.
The Best 👑🏴 @molly_clarky10 #BeachSoccer #MollyClark #England #Dubai @EngBeachSoccer pic.twitter.com/hHHyueYwRf— BeachSoccerWorldwide (@BeachSoccer_WW) November 18, 2021
Ms Clark, from Portsmouth, was part of the Great Britain beach soccer team that took the silver medal at the World Beach Games in Qatar in October 2019.
The former Bristol City and West Ham player said she felt like being given the award meant she had "given something back" to her family and their support.
"I feel like I've repaid them for all their dedication that they gave to me, travelling around the world, taking me to matches in the rain, in the sunshine, in the snow.
"You name it, they were there supporting me and now I feel like I've given something back."
