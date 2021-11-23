Hythe baby death: Silipa Keresi shouted for help, court hears
A mother accused of leaving her newborn baby for dead in woodland has told a court she shouted for help before she gave birth outside in the early hours.
Maliki Keresi's body was discovered close to Shore Road in Hythe, near Southampton, in March 2020.
Silipa Keresi told Winchester Crown Court the baby did not make "any sound or movement" when she carried him into the woods.
Mrs Keresi, 38, and originally from Fiji, denies murder and infanticide.
Maliki's body was found in dense woodland wrapped in a bloodstained bath towel by a dog walker on the afternoon of 5 March 2020.
The court previously heard Mrs Keresi had alleged being subjected to domestic violence from her husband, Dharma Keresi, since 2008.
Mr Dharma, a Commonwealth soldier in the British Army until 2017, had told a senior officer he had hit his wife in 2012, the court was told.
Giving evidence under cross-examination, Mrs Keresi said: "He [Mr Keresi] was planning to leave us so I didn't know what to think."
The court heard Mrs Keresi visited her GP in February but she said: "I can't recall the conversation we had."
When asked why she did not attend appointments with midwives, she said: "My mind was everywhere else."
She told jurors she left the hotel in which the family were staying in the early hours of 4 March and walked along a nearby road.
Visibly emotional, she said: "I was shouting for help ... no-one heard me."
"I had so much pain, my body was so dizzy... not even your husband cares... not even the authorities cared... all these things were playing on my mind," she told the court.
Asked about taking the baby into the woods and leaving him under a tree, she replied: "I don't know what I was thinking - my mind was elsewhere.
"He didn't make any sound. In my heart I thought he was dead."
In the following days she said she was "too scared and worried" to tell anyone about having a baby.
The trial continues.
