Portsmouth venues using menu app add safety alert button
- Published
A woman who was sexually assaulted after her drink was spiked has welcomed a new alert button on an app used by dozens of Portsmouth venues.
The Contactless Menu app is used by pubs and bars in the city to order food and drinks.
Because of concerns for women's safety its developers have added a #NoMore button.
Hampshire Constabulary said it comes after an increase in reports of drink spiking.
Sexual assault survivor Debbie, whose name has been changed for legal reasons, said the alert button could have helped her.
She said she woke up to someone sexually assaulting her in October, after her drink was spiked on a night out in Portsmouth.
Debbie said: "I have such a blackout blur of most of that night, I woke up because I was being very inappropriately touched.
"I had no idea where I was, what was going on and, obviously, whoever this was doing this to me certainly didn't have my consent."
The app was originally created during the pandemic and is currently being used by about 40 venues in Portsmouth.
Co-creator Paul Cramp said: "We wanted to find a way anybody could raise the alarm, and they could do that silently and discreetly, without making a situation worse."
Hampshire Constabulary is investigating Debbie's assault and a spokesperson confirmed there had been a rise in spiking cases.
Figures from the force show during May, June and July there were no more than 10 drink spiking reports in Hampshire or the Isle of Wight.
However, in October there were 58 cases of drinks being spiked, with a third of those in Portsmouth. There were also 21 instances of suspected needle spiking.
Portsmouth district commander Supt Clare Jenkins said: "It's really encouraging that venues have come up with their own initiatives and we certainly support anything that helps keep women and members of the community safe."
