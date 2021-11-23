The Dolphin Hotel Southampton cancels all reservations
- Published
A hotel has suddenly cancelled all of its reservations because of an "unforeseen exclusive booking".
The Dolphin Hotel in Southampton said it had moved people who had already booked rooms to other hotels in the city.
The four-star venue did not provide any further information on the reasons behind the block booking.
A notice has been put up on the door of the Grade II* listed building, announcing the closure.
It said: "We apologise for the short notice and inconvenience.
"The Mercure Southampton Dolphin Hotel has now contracted an unforeseen exclusive booking.
"If you currently possess a reservation here at the hotel, we have secured accommodation at an alternative hotel."
The hotel said it had endeavoured to contact customers directly about the changes.
The BBC has not been able to reach the hotel for comment.
It is believed to be Southampton's oldest hotel, dating back more than 500 years, and is now part of the Mercure Hotels group.