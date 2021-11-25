Southampton's Northam Rail Bridge: Plans for replacement unveiled
- Published
Plans to replace and expand a city centre road bridge, which spans a railway, have been unveiled.
Southampton City Council wants to replace Northam Rail Bridge, which currently carries the A3024 - a single lane road, with a dual carriageway.
The authority said it was working to secure funding for the project which is expected to cost up to £70m from central government.
If it goes ahead work could begin in 2025.
As part of the scheme, the footbridge that runs from the road to St Mary's Stadium would also be replaced.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the junctions at either side of the bridge, near Britannia Road and Brinton's Road, would be upgraded "with better facilities" for buses and people walking and cycling.
Councillor Jeremy Moulton, deputy leader and cabinet member for growth, said the bridge "requires substantial investment to ensure that it is fit for the future and tackle this significant traffic pinch point".
A public consultation is expected to be held in 2022-23, the authority said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.