Men jailed for Southampton hotel room sex attack on teenager
- Published
Two men who filmed themselves sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman in a hotel room have been jailed.
Ramdeen Farooqy, 25, and Pankaj Bangarh, 27, carried out the attack at the Winston Hotel in Southampton in the early hours of 4 August 2018.
The woman woke up not knowing what had happened, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The men were each found guilty of attempted rape and sexual assault after a trial at Southampton Crown Court. They were jailed for eight years each.
Police said the woman had been drinking with her boyfriend and other friends at the Oceana nightclub.
She appeared intoxicated when she was seen getting into a car outside the club with two men at about 02:00, the force added.
The woman recounted to officers that she woke up naked in a hotel room with Farooqy and Bangarh and, because of the circumstances, feared she had been sexually assaulted.
Police later found the men had videoed the attack.
In a victim impact statement, the woman, who is now 21, described the effect the experience has had on her life and what she would like to tell her attackers.
"All I have to say to them is, how dare you," she said.
"These two men have made my existence painful.
"They have made me feel like if I let my guard down for even a second, something will happen to me.
"They took away my worth, my privacy, my time, my safety, my intimacy, my confidence, my own voice."
Det Con Sue Hampton said Farooqy, of Harrow, London, and Bangarh, of Hayes, London, had subjected the woman to a "traumatic ordeal".
"I cannot praise her enough for the courage and bravery she has shown in coming forward," she added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.