Suicidal mum from Portsmouth was housed in hotel room, report says
- Published
A young mother who was repeatedly identified as suicidal took her own life while staying alone in temporary hotel accommodation, a report has said.
The 21-year-old's death in January 2020 has been highlighted in a report by the Portsmouth Safeguarding Adults Board.
It found the woman, whose child lived with her grandmother, asked to be moved to a shared house before she died.
Portsmouth City Council said it had "noted" the report's findings and was "committed" to improving its services.
The woman, referred to in the report as YL, was described by her grandmother as "an exceptionally pretty girl with a beautiful voice".
However, the grandmother said these qualities led to YL "experiencing envy and bullying", resulting in her needing help with her mental health from the age of 10.
The report said YL had claimed she was raped when she was 18, suffered with anxiety, had repeated episodes of suicide ideation, and heard voices "commanding she harm herself".
YL was admitted to hospital several times in the months before her death after overdosing on prescribed drugs.
She was discharged from hospital to her hotel room for the final time on Christmas Eve 2019, when the report said she was still engaging with the Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment team.
She was found dead on 11 January by her grandmother and a member of hotel staff.
'Lessons to be learned'
The safeguarding review said the case showed the provision of temporary accommodation "needs to be more flexible", given YL told the authorities "just before she died" that she "wanted the company" that would come with living in shared housing.
It added that hotels were "potentially overwhelming for young adults inexperienced in caring for themselves".
Safeguarding board chairman David Goosey said although the death was not linked to abuse or neglect, there were "lessons to be learned", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
David Williams, the chief executive of Portsmouth City Council, said the authority had worked on an action plan with partner agencies since YL's death that "focuses on awareness of the impact of homelessness on peoples' mental health".
