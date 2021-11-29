Portsmouth's clean air charge zones begin
- Published
Charges have come into force for drivers entering Portsmouth's Clean Air Zone (CAZ).
A daily charge is being issued to the most polluting vehicles for driving in the zone.
The charge for vehicles that do not meet standards is £10 for taxis and private hire vehicles, or £50 for HGVs, buses and coaches.
Drivers can pay the charge six days before and up to six days after entering the zone.
Anyone who fails to pay within the period faces a £120 fine in addition to the original CAZ charge for their vehicle.
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will monitor vehicles in the zone, which covers in an area in the south west of the city.
Vehicles that will be charged include any diesel vehicles that do not meet Euro 6 emission standards - likely to have been registered before September 2015, and petrol vehicles that do not conform to Euro 4 emission standards - generally registered before 1 January 2006.
Private cars, motorcycles and vans are not included in the daily charges.
The city is the third outside the capital to bring in a clean air zone, Bath started charging in March and Birmingham in June.
