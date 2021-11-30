Jo Sheen: Further appeal over Southampton woman missing for two years
Police have issued a fresh appeal to trace a mother of three who has been missing for nearly two years.
The last confirmed sighting of Jo Sheen, from Southampton, was on 5 December 2019 when she travelled to the city from Fareham.
A few days before, Ms Sheen, who was 44 at the time she went missing, was seen by a police officer on 30 November in Southampton's Newtown Nicholstown area.
In 2020, five people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
Hampshire Constabulary said three men from Southampton, one from Basingstoke and a woman from Southampton were all released with no further action.
Releasing a film to appeal for information, Det Insp Toby Elcock said Ms Sheen was "known by her family and friends as JoJo or Little Jo".
Despite an extensive investigation, including a detailed search of Empress Road, Southampton, "an area we know Jo spent a lot of her time, we still do not know what happened to Jo or where she is", he said.
He added her friends and family were "desperate for information" and encouraged anyone who may have seen Ms Sheen to come forward.
Described as being about 5ft 1in tall, slim, with long dark brown hair, she was officially reported missing on 22 February after no-one had heard from her.
Police said it was not unusual for Ms Sheen to occasionally not make contact with friends and loved ones for some weeks.
Ms Sheen did not have a permanent place of address, vehicle or a bank account.
