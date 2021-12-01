BBC News

Two women seriously injured in Bursledon Tesco crash

Three cars were involved in the crash in the car park of the Tesco superstore

Two woman have been seriously injured in a crash in a supermarket car park.

The two pedestrians were hurt in the incident, that involved three cars, at Bursledon Tesco in Hampshire at about 15:00 GMT.

Police said a woman in her 30s suffered life threatening injuries and a woman in her 50s sustained serious injuries.

The driver of a Ford Mondeo, a man in his 70s, sustained minor injuries and all three were taken to hospital.

Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

