Unexploded wartime bomb disrupts Hampshire train services
- Published
An unexploded wartime bomb, discovered near a railway line, has disrupted train services in Hampshire.
South Western Railway (SWR) said it had received reports of a wartime bomb between Sholing and Netley, near Southampton.
Network Rail said the bomb had been found at a construction site in Netley.
BBC South's transport correspondent Paul Clifton said the railway line between Southampton and Fareham had closed.
It is understood disposal experts arrived on site at 12:00 GMT, and the device was found 20 metres (65ft) from the railway line.
Services are being diverted via Botley and a cordon has been put in place.
SWR said it estimated the disruption to its services would end at 14:00.
⚠️ We've received reports of a wartime bomb near the railway between Sholing and Netley.— SWR Help (@SW_Help) December 3, 2021
Train services may be disrupted through this area.
More information to follow, or visit: https://t.co/imkvCCexC2
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.