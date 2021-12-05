Farnborough FC pitch invasion and brawl leads to three arrests
Three men have been arrested after a football pitch invasion led to a later brawl in a car park involving bricks and sticks.
About 50 people invaded the pitch during the Southern League game between Farnborough and Merthyr Town on Saturday, said Hampshire Police.
Fighting then broke out as fans left the stadium on Cherrywood Road, with three people having hospital treatment.
The arrested men remain in police custody.
A 26-year-old man from Aberdaire, a 25-year-old man from Bristol and a 32-year-old man from Blackfield are being questioned over public order offences.
