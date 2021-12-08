Falklands veterans given Freedom of City of Portsmouth
Veterans of the Falklands war in 1982 have been awarded the Freedom of the City of Portsmouth.
Portsmouth City Council voted to grant the honour to those who fought in the South Atlantic, along with other Royal Navy veterans' associations.
The resolution stated the city had a "very close and proud relationship" with veterans.
The organisations join the likes of The Corps of Royal Marines and Portsmouth Football Club in having the honour.
Following the Argentine invasion of the British overseas territory in the South Atlantic in April 1982, former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher announced a taskforce of more than 100 civilian and military ships would be prepared to sail to recapture the islands - many departed from Portsmouth.
The conflict claimed the lives of 255 UK servicemen, an estimated 650 Argentines, and three Falklands civilians.
'Gratitude and appreciation'
Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said the decision to award the Freedom of the City had been backed by each of the political groups.
"We wish to record our gratitude and appreciation to all those that served during the Falklands conflict in 1982," he added.
"Significant too is the contribution of the Royal Naval Association, the Royal Marines Association Portsmouth and the Association of Wrens and Women of the Royal Naval Services who have a long and proud association with the city, with service personnel, civilians and civilian mariners alike serving their country," he said.
Formal admission to the Freedom of the City will be arranged once each have been formally approved by councillors, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Their resolutions will then be engrossed on vellum and sealed before being formally presented to a representative of each of the groups, in keeping with tradition.
