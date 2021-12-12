New Forest horse killed after being hit by car
A horse has died after being hit by a car in a crash in the New Forest national park.
The animal was struck at about 22:38 GMT on Friday in Roger Penny Way, where donkeys, cattle and horses roam freely, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The force said the car was travelling towards Cadnam and was "distracted" by the headlights of an oncoming vehicle.
A couple who were travelling in the car were not injured. They remained at the scene and called police "immediately".
It comes after news the Highway Code will be updated to include extra road safety information on wild horses and cattle.
A Ringwood police spokesperson said: "New Forest animals can be hard to see, have right of way in the National Park and are drawn to roads and verges. No matter how experienced a driver extra caution on rural road's will reduce risk and improve safety for all."
