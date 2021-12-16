Fred Dinenage presents last ITV news show after 38 years
Broadcaster Fred Dinenage has presented his last regional ITV news programme after nearly 38 years.
The broadcaster, who made his name presenting the children's programme How from 1966, bid farewell to viewers of ITV News Meridian.
He has anchored the evening news show in the south of England since 1983 when it was broadcast by Television South.
Mr Dinenage, 79, said he would continue to present How and other programmes as well as writing books.
He admitted it was a "tough decision" to step down but planned to spend more time with his wife, Beverley, as well as walking in the mountains of Austria.
The veteran presenter said watching the tributes from colleagues, friends and family, that were included in his final programme, was "incredibly emotional".
"I'm just very touched - I'm just a broadcaster and to get that reaction was just amazing.
"I shall miss my colleagues here at ITV Meridian - they are a wonderful bunch and I'll miss our viewers who have given me such warmth and affection over the years."
Mr Dinenage, who has also hosted ITV's World of Sport, was appointed MBE for services to broadcasting in 2010.
He was also a director of Portsmouth Football Club from 1998 to 2006 and is the official biographer of notorious London gangsters the Kray twins.
His eldest daughter, Caroline Dinenage, is the current Conservative MP for Gosport and Minister of State for Digital and Culture.
