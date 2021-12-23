In pictures: Isle of Wight house wins Christmas lights award
- Published
A house on the Isle of Wight has won a national award for its Christmas lights.
Matt Witham took three months to create the display at his house on Goldcrest Avenue, Newport, which he described as "extremely magical".
It won the Best Large Outdoor Display category in a competition run by British Garden Centres to encourage festive lights in front gardens.
Mr Witham, who has been decorating his house each Christmas for the last 10 years, is raising money for the Samaritans and Isle of Wight Suicide Prevention and Intervention.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
All photographs subject to copyright