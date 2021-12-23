BBC News

In pictures: Isle of Wight house wins Christmas lights award

Image caption,
The display lights up the Newport cul-de-sac of Goldcrest Close

A house on the Isle of Wight has won a national award for its Christmas lights.

Matt Witham took three months to create the display at his house on Goldcrest Avenue, Newport, which he described as "extremely magical".

It won the Best Large Outdoor Display category in a competition run by British Garden Centres to encourage festive lights in front gardens.

Mr Witham, who has been decorating his house each Christmas for the last 10 years, is raising money for the Samaritans and Isle of Wight Suicide Prevention and Intervention.

Image caption,
Matt Witham has been creating Christmas light displays at his house for 10 years
Image caption,
The lightshow won the Best Large Outdoor Display category in the national Illumination Street competition
Image caption,
Competition judges said: "Every inch of the house and fences is illuminated"
Image caption,
They added that it was a "bigger and better" display than the year before

