Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary Storm Arwen appeal successful
Stables at a donkey sanctuary, destroyed during Storm Arwen, are set to be rebuilt following a successful fundraising appeal.
The damage was caused to the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary during overnight winds of up to 81mph (130km/h) at the end of November.
A crowd funding appeal for the sanctuary, located between Shanklin and Ventnor, raised more than £3,000.
The charity praised the "kindness and generosity" of its supporters.
Although no animals were hurt during the storm, three field stables were completely destroyed, fencing blew down and benches were badly damaged.
It took staff and volunteers nearly three hours to get into the site after the storm because debris was blocking the entrance.
Following the clear-up and fundraising appeal, the charity said: "The damaged shelters have been assessed, and some of the destroyed remains have been removed from the site.
"It is believed that we can recycle some of the damaged materials and use them in the rebuild of the shelters.
"Our aim is to upgrade the shelters to provide the best outdoor accommodation we can for our donkeys whilst they are outside enjoying paddock life."
The sanctuary currently has more than 100 donkeys, all of whom are either rescued or abandoned.
