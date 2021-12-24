All Animal Rescue targeted in arson attack in Dibden
An animal charity was the target of an arson attack that left three cats missing just before Christmas.
All Animal Rescue, based in the New Forest, rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes unwanted animals.
Manager Sarah Mills said a cattery housing three cats had been burned down and so far none of the animals had been found.
In a post on the charity's social media, she said it had been "devastating" and "horrible".
She said the vandals stole all of the charity's dog food, crates and agility equipment, and tipped supplements onto the floor during the raid.
She found the damage on Thursday, as well as a message left on a whiteboard that said "thank you".
"It's just completely trashed but, more creepily, they wrote thank you on the board," she said.
"I just don't know what to do any more. I just want to do a nice thing and save some animals and this happens.
"What do you say or do? I don't know."
Hampshire Constabulary said it had received a report that a wooden cattery had been burned down at about 03:00 on Thursday on land near Manor Road, Dibden.
A spokesperson said: "Three cats were believed to have been inside at the time but it is currently unclear whether they escaped or not.
"The incident is being treated as arson and we continue to investigate."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting 44210514067.
