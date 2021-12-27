Boy dies after car crashes into motorway barrier near Winchester
An 11-year-old boy has died after a car collided with motorway barrier near Winchester on Sunday.
The boy and his family, from Fair Oak, Eastleigh, were in a red Nissan Qashqai headed south on the M3 when it hit the barrier on the slip road at junction 11 at 20:50 GMT, police confirmed.
He was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he later died.
The driver, a 61-year-old man, suffered potentially life changing injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 48-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and were also taken to hospital.
Insp Andy Storey, said the family had been travelling from the Basingstoke area and appealed to anyone who saw their car on the M3 or witnessed the collision to contact Hampshire Constabulary.
