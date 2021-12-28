A31 closed for several hours after Minstead crash
- Published
A road was closed for several hours after a man suffered serious injuries in a crash in Hampshire.
The collision which involved a Honda Civic and Ford Focus near Minstead, on the A31, happened at about 23:00 GMT on Monday.
The 69-year-old Ford driver, from Chineham, Hampshire, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
Hampshire Constabulary have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
National Highways tweeted at about 10:00 GMT on Tuesday that the A31 had reopened between the A338 at Ringwood and the M27, following the completion of investigation, recovery and clear-up work.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.