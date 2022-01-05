Speeding water scooter riders face River Hamble fines
- Published
Water scooter riders caught "flagrantly violating" the rules of a protected Hampshire river risk being fined.
The River Hamble, which runs through Botley and Curbridge to the Solent, is protected by a series of by-laws put in place to preserve the ecosystem.
Watercraft are not allowed to go beyond six knots (7mph) or create a wash, until they reach Solent waters.
But some water scooter riders are doing both, according to River Hamble Harbour board chairman Sean Woodward.
The Conservative councillor said: "Jet skis are causing us a significant problem.
"What's worse is that we find them in the upper reaches of the Hamble, having a fine old time where they think we can't see them.
"Unfortunately for them, the harbour master sees it all and will be issuing fines for those flagrantly violating these laws."
The board has issued a general direction to all owners of personal watercraft to remind them that the laws still apply to their vehicles, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Authorities have noted an increased volume of traffic, particularly near the mouth of the river, it added.
The water scooters "fly along the river", said Mr Woodward, creating a wash and damaging wildlife before getting to the Solent.
He explained: "To me, the answer is simple - just go straight to the Solent instead of destroying our ecosystem along the way.
"Alternatively, they could obey the laws in place and travel at six knots until they reach the Solent.
"Rest assured, fines will be levied against those responsible."
The harbour board is due to meet on Friday, when it will consider proposals to increase the launching fee for personal watercraft from £5 to £10.
It said this would bring their charges into alignment with those levied elsewhere in the Solent.
