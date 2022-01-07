Boorley Park residents disgusted by problems at new play area
Residents have complained a play area has become a "safety hazard" with a flooded trampoline, insects covering a slide and water-logged grass.
The facility at Boorley Park, near Botley in Hampshire, was opened by Eastleigh Borough Council in July.
Resident Emily Rowlands said it quickly became clear the trampoline was unable to drain rainwater before other problems emerged over the winter.
The council blamed excessive rainfall and promised to fix the issues.
Ms Rowlands said both of her children had slipped up on the water-logged areas while she also noticed maggots or some other type of insect larvae on the bottom of a slide, inside a tunnel and on the ropes of a climbing frame.
She said: "It is not a safe area to play in. [It is] a safety hazard.
"Our son has autism and doesn't understand why he can't splash in the water that could have harmful bacteria as it sits there for so long.
"The trampoline needs to be replaced... also a drainage system needs to be in the park to prevent the flooding.
"Obviously the issue with the maggots also needs to be resolved."
Other residents have also raised concerns on a local Facebook page, with one calling the insect problem "gross" and another saying the park was "not fit for purpose".
A council spokesman said "so much rain over the last few weeks" had caused some of the issues.
He added: "We will be speaking with the play area installers to review the suitability of the trampoline equipment at this site.
"We will also be investigating how and why insect larvae are on the site in winter as this is unusual at this time of year and we will be disinfecting the area."
Residents have also questioned why a newly-built sports hall and community centre are not yet open, despite some people having moved on to the development several years ago.
The council said it was still waiting for the developers to complete them to an "acceptable standard".
The spokesman was unable to put any timescales on when the buildings would be opened or when work on the play park would begin.
