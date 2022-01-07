Hampshire police name Scott Edward Cooper as man found dead in Ryde flat
- Published
A man suspected to have been murdered on the Isle of Wight has been identified.
Hampshire Constabulary officers were called to a flat in George Street, Ryde on Tuesday, where the body of Scott Edward Cooper, 33, was found.
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of his murder and remain in custody.
Police investigating Mr Cooper's death have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers had previously been at the home where he was found on the same day at about 02:50 GMT.
The force said it had made the referral due to "the circumstances surrounding our response to this incident".
Two men, aged 28 and 29, are currently being held on suspicion of murder.
Officers have also been given further time to question a 38-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder.
The force is appealing for anyone who saw or heard "anything out of the ordinary in the area" on Monday evening or Tuesday morning to come forward.
Mr Cooper's next of kin have been informed and are receiving support.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.