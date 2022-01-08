Two pensioners die in three-vehicle Selborne crash
Two people have died in a three-vehicle collision on a Hampshire road.
Police said the crash, on the B3006 in Selborne on Friday afternoon, involved a Mazda 2 Tamura, a Volkswagen Golf and a Volkswagen Tiguan.
The occupants of the Tiguan, a woman and a man in their 70s from Alton, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Golf driver, a 78-year-old man from Alton, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving while unfit through drugs.
He has been released while police enquiries continue.
The driver of the Mazda, a man in his 40s, was taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital with minor injuries.
Det Sgt Mark Furse, said : "An investigation into this tragic incident in which two people have sadly lost their lives is underway and enquiries to determine the circumstances are ongoing.
"We'd like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it," he added.
