Portsmouth crash: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car
A man has died after he was hit by a car near a pedestrian crossing.
The man, aged in his 70s, was hit by a blue Hyundai i10, in Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth near the Fratton Way crossing on Sunday at about 10:15 GMT.
Hampshire Constabulary said he was taken to hospital where he later died. His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Anyone with information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage has been urged to contact the force.
