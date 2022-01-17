Portsmouth man jailed for 28 years for historical child sex abuse
- Published
A "dangerous predator" has been jailed for 28 years for decades of child sex abuse.
Anthony Plummer, 71, of Clydebank Road, Portsmouth, was found guilty of 13 counts of historical sex offences against four girls, aged between nine and 16.
They included two counts of rape, one of sexual assault and four of assault by penetration.
He had denied the offences, which happened between 1978 and 2009.
Hampshire Constabulary said one of Plummer's victims contacted officers in 2019, which prompted three further victims to do the same.
A jury at Portsmouth Crown Court also found Plummer guilty of three counts of indecent assault, one of attempted rape and two of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity.
He was found not guilty of one charge of assault by penetration.
Sentencing, Judge David Melville QC, described Plummer as a "dangerous person and a predator".
Investigating officer DC Graham Skull said: "The victims in this case have been remarkably brave in coming forward.
"They have had to live with the memory and effects of Plummer's abuse for decades and the impact of that on their lives is almost inconceivable for those of us who have never experienced such abuse."
Plummer was also ordered to carry out a two-year license extension on top of his 28-year imprisonment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.