Two men die in Isle of Wight crash
- Published
Two men have died after after a two-vehicle collision on the Isle of Wight.
A silver Honda Civic and a silver Toyota Proace van collided at 13:10 GMT on Whippingham Road near Newport.
The men, in their 20s and from Cowes, were the occupants of the car and were pronounced dead at the scene. Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 40s from Newport, was taken to St Mary's Hospital with minor injuries.
The road was closed with diversions put in place while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Senior investigating officer Sgt Jamie Barron called it a "tragic incident in which two young men have sadly lost their lives".
He said: "An investigation is already under way in order to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the incident and our enquiries remain ongoing at this time."
He also thanked local residents "for their patience and co-operation as we dealt with this incident - having closed a number of roads for several hours surrounding the scene in order to carry out our enquires".
Police have appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.