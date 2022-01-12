Four arrested and cannabis plants seized in Southampton raid
Four men have been arrested in a police raid on a warehouse where hundreds of cannabis plants were seized.
Hampshire Constabulary said two floors of the building in Pitt Road, Southampton, were filled with the plants at various stages of growth.
An extensive ventilation and lighting system was also found, along with a dog that was taken away by officers.
One of the men hurt himself as he tried to flee and was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.
All four were arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis.
The other three, aged 27, 29 and 25, all of no fixed address, remain in police custody.
Det Insp Stuart Barton said: "This is a great result which will disrupt a major link in the cannabis supply chain in Southampton and the wider county."
