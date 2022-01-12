Portsmouth council steps in to help tenants in 'notorious' flats
- Published
A city authority is offering support to tenants living in what it has described as a "notorious" block of flats.
The privately-owned Windsor House in Portsmouth has 37 flats, many of which are suffering from damp, prompting tenants to start a campaign.
Portsmouth City Council said the tenants had been enduring "shocking conditions" and it was creating a special team to help.
It will assist residents who wish to move, especially the most vulnerable.
The council could still take further action, such as issuing an improvement notice to the landlord.
Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and preventing homelessness, said: "Windsor House isn't a council property, so we have to work within legal limits.
"But we're doing everything we can to help tenants who have been living in these awful conditions.
"We want to get to the bottom of those, but these are helpful first steps."
The council can issue notices to private landlords telling them to make repairs by a certain date.
It can also get the work done itself and recover the cost from the landlord or owner, or prohibit the use of a property.
In a letter hand-delivered to all flats earlier, the council said it would continue to visit properties, and would help those who want to stay "to address problems with their landlord".
Ian Knight, who has lived in the block on Canal Walk for 13 years, has mould covering the walls of his bathroom.
"It's disgusting, you can't stay in there for more than 10 minutes at a time," he said.
Another resident, Leah Harwick, previously said: "All of us just want help, we just want it rectified and our flats to be liveable."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.