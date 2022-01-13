Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Portsmouth and Southampton reveal plans
Outdoor events and environmental projects will be part of Portsmouth and Southampton's celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Portsmouth will be involved in a national beacon lighting programme, and fund a community environmental project.
In Southampton, a "green canopy" of 110 trees will be planted and an outdoor celebration held at Mayflower Park.
Residents can also apply to host street parties during the four-day bank holiday weekend from 2 to 5 June.
Spiros Vassiliou, cabinet member for communities, culture and heritage on Southampton City Council, said its events to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne, aimed to "bring local communities together".
More than half of the tickets for the Mayflower Park event will be donated to NHS workers, emergency services, carers and school workers.
Special Jubilee flower beds will be planted in city centre parks, along with 110 trees, as a "special gift" for the Queen.
As part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative, some 60,000 trees have already been planted nationally, with people encouraged to "plant a tree for the jubilee".
Portsmouth is participating in the national beacon lighting scheme, with beacons being lit at Fort Purbrook and Southsea Castle at the start of the celebratory weekend.
The city has set aside £50,000 for events including Outdoor Big Lunches, likely to be held on Southsea Common and King George V playing field, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
An environmental community legacy project will allow each ward in the city to create wildflower gardens, beehives or parklets.
Chris Attwell, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for communities, said: "This is a historic event as it is the first time any British monarch has celebrated a platinum jubilee.
"We want everyone to have the opportunity to get involved in the celebrations."
Both cities are encouraging residents to organise street parties with online applications opening shortly.
