Hampshire police name set to include Isle of Wight
- Published
Hampshire Constabulary's name is set to be changed to include the Isle of Wight, the police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said.
Policing minister Kit Malthouse MP confirmed the name would be changed following a request by PCC Donna Jones.
Ms Jones said Isle of Wight residents felt "disconnected" not having the island in the force's title.
Her predecessor Michael Lane had said the idea was "not a priority" when it was previously mooted.
Mr Malthouse said: "I can confirm that I have instructed officials to take steps to bring forward legislation to change the name of the Hampshire police area to include the Isle of Wight."
In 1957, the force's name changed to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary but, in 1967, when it amalgamated with the city forces of Southampton and Portsmouth, it became Hampshire Constabulary.
Ms Jones said there was "strong support" from island residents for the return of the wording, likely to be given parliamentary approval later this year.
"People on the Isle of Wight indicated to me that they feel disconnected from the mainland. This is not helped by the name of the force being 'Hampshire Constabulary'," she said.
She insisted there would be "no big rebranding exercise" and the name change would be "phased in".
Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney said: "It is welcome that the people of the Isle of Wight have been able to have their say, that their views have been listened to, and that there is a clear commitment to avoid any unnecessary public cost."
The idea had been raised by former PCC Simon Hayes but rejected by his successor Michael Lane when he was elected in 2016.
It follows Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service adding "Isle of Wight" to its title after amalgamating with the island's fire service in 2021.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.