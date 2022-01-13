Southampton boat crash: Men charged over girl's speedboat death
Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a girl after a boat crashed during a sightseeing trip.
Emily Lewis, 15, was fatally injured in the excursion, off Southampton, on 22 August 2020.
Michael Lawrence, 54, who was driving the speedboat, has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter.
Company owner Michael Howley, 51, has been charged with failing to take all reasonable steps to secure that the boat was operated in a safe manner.
They will appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on 2 February.
Two other passengers were thrown overboard when the rigid inflatable boat collided with a buoy in the Solent.
They and the remaining nine passengers and the skipper suffered "varying degrees of injuries", a Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report found.
Emily was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she later died.
She was a pre-booked passenger on the scheduled one-hour trip, which was run by Seadogz Rib Charter Ltd, and departed from Ocean Village marina.
An inquest heard she died of an upper abdominal injury, and that her father, Simon Lewis, mother Nikki, and sister Amy, who was 19 at the time, were also on the boat.
Her mother and sister received broken arms.
Following Emily's death her family said in a statement: "We are all in shock that our beautiful daughter and sister is no longer with us, and words just don't seem available to express our deep sense of loss."
