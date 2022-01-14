Swanwick Lakes: Man released over toddler death at beauty spot
A man who was arrested following the death of a two-year-old boy who was pulled from water at a nature reserve has been released.
Greyson Birch was found unresponsive in water at Swanwick Lakes, Hampshire, on 30 May. He died four days later.
Hampshire Constabulary said it carried out a "lengthy and thorough" investigation.
An 18-year-old man, who was known to Greyson, was arrested on suspicion of neglect, but faces no further action.
The force said the investigation focused on circumstances surrounding the boy's entry to the water, and his subsequent death.
"On the basis of all evidence available to police, a decision has been made to release the man with no further action," it added.
Firefighters pulled the toddler, from Southampton, out of the water after police were called to the beauty spot.
Following his death in hospital, Greyson's family paid tribute to the "bubbly" two-year-old who "filled all our hearts with joy".
"To know that each time we hear Twinkle Twinkle or someone plays Baby Shark and he's not there dancing and clapping his hands kills us to the bottom of our hearts," a family statement added.
