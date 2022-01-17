Tributes to pair killed in Isle of Wight two-vehicle crash
- Published
The families of two men who died in a two-vehicle crash have paid tribute to them.
Taylor Antwiss, 20, from East Cowes on the Isle of Wight, and Owen Bartlett, 20, from Cowes, died when the Honda Civic they were travelling in collided with a van near Newport on 11 January.
Mr Antwiss was "loving, caring and kind", while Mr Bartlett was a "gentle, funny boy", their families said.
Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The crash happened shortly after 13:00 GMT on Whippingham Road.
Mr Antwiss and Mr Bartlett were pronounced dead at the scene.
Paying tribute to Mr Antwiss, his family said: "Our son and brother Taylor was the best.
"He was loving, caring and kind. We are so lucky to have had him for 20 years.
"He has left a hole in our lives that can never be filled. Our hearts go out to Owen's family, who must be as heartbroken as we are."
Mr Bartlett's family said: "Owen was the most amazing, kind, gentle, funny boy.
"We are lucky to have had him in our lives, and we will miss him every day for the rest of ours."
