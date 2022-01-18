Blind man's death fall in Southampton was preventable, family say
The family of a blind man with cancer who died when he fell from a fourth-floor balcony have said his death could have been prevented.
Mark Williams was living in council-owned Potters Court in Southampton at the time of his death in November.
His daughters said the 60-year-old was disorientated due to cancer medication, and claimed requests to move him to a more suitable flat had been "ignored".
Southampton City Council said it has started an internal investigation.
Mr Williams, a former carpenter, was suffering with blood cancer while residing in the assisted living block.
Jess and Lucy Williams, his daughters, said they believe their father was trying to put himself to bed when he became disorientated and fell from the balcony.
They said he should have been allocated a flat more appropriate for a blind person who experienced disorientation, and that he had asked to be moved before his death.
The sisters also claimed Apex Prime Care, which was caring for Mr Williams, had made mistakes in his treatment and how his needs were assessed.
"It was like we didn't matter, like my dad didn't matter or that his care didn't matter - he wasn't even receiving his full care time," said Lucy Williams.
Apex Prime Care has not responded to the BBC's invitation to comment.
'Saddened'
However, in previous correspondence with Mr Williams' daughters, the firm said it was told by the city council that he was "fully independent with personal care".
It added that it was "never part of the care plan that Mr Williams was assisted into bed".
In a statement, Southampton City Council said residents' well-being and safety was its "top priority".
"We are saddened by Mr Williams' death and have initiated our own investigation which we welcome the family's involvement with," it added.
A full inquest into Mr Williams' death is expected to take place later this year.
