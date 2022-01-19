Man, 23, dies one week after two-car Basingstoke crash
- Published
A man has died in hospital one week after a two-vehicle crash.
The collision involving a blue Ford Focus and a Honda Civic happened in Roman Road, Basingstoke, on 8 January shortly before 19:00 GMT.
The 23-year-old man died of his injuries on 15 January. A man, 82, and a woman, 52, suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital.
A woman, 34, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released pending further inquiries.
She was also questioned on two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Police have not confirmed who was in which vehicle at the time of the crash.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.