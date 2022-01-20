Lyndhurst crash: Tribute to man killed crossing A31
- Published
The family of a man who died when he was struck by two cars as he crossed a road have paid tribute to him.
Alan Bloomer stopped on the A31 at Rufus Stone services, Lyndhurst, after his car had earlier hit the central reservation on 14 January.
The 27-year-old from Southampton left his silver Ford Focus and crossed the carriageway. He was hit by two cars and pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement, his family said said they were "devastated" by his death.
Paying tribute, they said he had "struggled with life over time". The family added they were "eternally grateful" to those who had been kind to him.
Hampshire Constabulary has renewed its appeal for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
