Murder probe launched after man found injured in Basingstoke road
A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a 22-year-old man found seriously injured on a road in Basingstoke.
Hampshire police said a member of the public found the man in Abbey Road shortly before 23:00 GMT on Wednesday.
He was taken to Basingstoke hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 25-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a disturbance at a property in Melrose Walk at about the same time.
The two incidents are being treated as linked, police said.
Police said the dead man's next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Popley Way, close to where the victim was found, has been closed from the Aldermaston Road roundabout to its junction with Tintern Close while police carry out their enquiries.
Det Ch Insp Roger Wood said: "We understand that this incident will cause some concern and disruption in the community.
"This is being treated as an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public," he added.
