Two more arrests after death of man found in Basingstoke road
- Published
Two more people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the death of a man found seriously injured in a road in Basingstoke.
The man, aged 22, was discovered in Abbey Road late on Wednesday and was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Hampshire police said two 19-year-old men from Basingstoke, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
A 25-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday night.
He was detained following a disturbance at a property in Melrose Walk at about the same time as the body was found.
The two incidents are being treated as linked, police said.
Popley Way was closed for a time while police enquiries continued but has since been reopened.
