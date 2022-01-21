BBC News

Police officers and car passenger hurt in Isle of Wight crash

The crash involving the police van and the Mini Cooper happened on Thursday at about 19:15

Three people, including two police officers, were taken to hospital after a collision on the Isle of Wight.

The officers were in a marked van when it was involved in the crash with a Mini Cooper at the junction of Fitzroy Street and Leed Street in Sandown at about 19:15 BST on Thursday.

A man in his 20s, a passenger in the Mini, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The police officers have since been discharged.

The Mini's driver has been charged.

Danielle Tuffrey, 32, of Atherley Park Way, Shanklin, is accused of drink-driving, driving without insurance and driving without a valid test certificate.

She was released on bail to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates' Court on 4 February.

All three people injured were taken to St Mary's Hospital in Newport.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters worked with paramedics to treat a casualty and help police with lighting equipment.

