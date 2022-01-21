Burst water main causes Smallbrook stadium flood
A speedway stadium has been flooded and 11,000 homes have had their water supplies disrupted after a water pipe burst on the Isle of Wight.
Southern Water said the main burst on Friday afternoon outside Smallbrook Stadium in Ryde, following planned work by contractors on Thursday night.
It said engineers were trying to reroute the water supply around the burst to reconnect homes affected.
The leak also caused flooding to the speedway and football stadium.
Southern Water said bottled water collection points had been set up at Ryde Golf Club and Smallbrook Stadium.
"We apologise to customers in Ryde who may be experiencing water supply interruptions as a result of a burst water main, and are sorry for any disruption to customers' evenings it has caused," it added.
